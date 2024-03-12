Dolly Parton’s 'Rockstar', featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & more, certified Gold

By Jill Lances
Looks like Dolly Parton’s rock album was a rousing success.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's latest album, Rockstar, which featured guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Steven TylerStevie NicksStingSteve PerryJoan Jett and The Blackhearts and more, has been certified Gold by the RIAA.

“When I set out to make my rock album, I always hoped it would be embraced by my fans as well as people who may not listen to my music,” Dolly shares. “I am thrilled to receive this Gold record! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this project. I guess I can now officially say I am a rockstar!”

Released in November, Rockstar debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. It was Dolly's highest-charting album and her third career top 10, following 2014's Blue Smoke and 1987's Trio with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris; both albums debuted at #6.

