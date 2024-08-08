Eddie Vedder covering Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" for ﻿'Bad Monkey﻿' series

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Eddie Vedder is covering the Tom Petty & The Hearbreakers song "Room at the Top" for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey.

The track will premiere on Friday, but you can hear a clip now via the Pearl Jam frontman's Facebook.

You may recall that Vedder previously performed "Room at the Top" during the in memoriam segment of the 2018 Oscars. He's also performed it during his solo shows.

Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn, premieres Aug. 14. It'll mark the second show of 2024 to spawn a Vedder cover — he previously put his spin on The English Beat's "Save It for Later" for the third season of The Bear.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

