'Elton John: Never Too Late' eligible for Oscar consideration

Elton John could be in the running for another Oscar this year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the movies that qualified for consideration in the Documentary Feature Film category, and the rocker's upcoming doc, Elton John: Never Too Late, is one of 169 films to qualify. The film debuts Dec. 13 on Disney+.

Elton previously won two other Oscars, both for Best Original Song, in 1994 for The Lion King track "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" and in 2019 for the Rocketman song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."

Other music docs eligible for consideration include Eno, about music producer Brian Eno; The Greatest Night in Pop, about the making of "We Are the World"; Luther: Never Too Much, about Luther Vandross; I Am Celine Dion and Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All.

Also eligible is Kiss the Future, the Matt Damon/Ben Affleck-produced documentary about the siege of Sarajevo, which features U2.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. It will be broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide.

