Elton John reveals funny post-Glastonbury gift from Paul McCartney

Elton John headlined England's Glastonbury Festival in 2023, and he just revealed the surprising gift he received from Paul McCartney following the performance.

At one point during the Glastonbury set Elton was heard complaining about his pants falling down, which apparently prompted the gift from McCartney.

During a Glastonbury-focused online Q&A, Elton was asked why his pants were dropping during the show and he replied, "Because they were too big!"

He then revealed that McCartney, who was on hand to witness the set, later sent him gold suspenders "to keep my trousers up the next week," noting the gift "made me laugh so much!”

Elton’s Glastonbury set was his first time playing the iconic festival. It was also his final U.K. performance. He retired from the road in July 2023 after a show in Stockholm, Sweden.

