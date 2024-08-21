Elton John documentary 'Never Too Late' to get European premiere at London Film Festival

Another day, another film festival premiere for the new Elton John documentary.

Elton John: Never Too Late will receive its European premiere Oct. 10 at the BFI London Film Festival. Elton and his husband, David Furnish, the latter of whom co-directed the movie with R.J. Cutler, will be in the audience.

The documentary follows Elton as he simultaneously gets ready for his final North American concert at LA's Dodger Stadium and looks back at his impressive 50-year career, revealing how he overcame career challenges and personal struggles to rise to the top of the music biz.

BFI London Film Festival director Kristy Matheson says in a statement, "We're delighted to ... give audiences a front row seat to one of the most electrifying creative careers of our age." The BFI London Film Festival begins Oct. 9.

The documentary will receive its U.S. premiere at the New York Film Festival, which starts Sept. 27, and its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which starts Sept. 5.

