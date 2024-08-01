Exhibit of Jerry Garcia prints launching on Grateful Dead founder’s birthday

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Grateful Dead founder Jerry Garcia would have turned 82 on Thursday, and to mark the occasion the Sausalito Center for the Arts in California is launching a new exhibit, The Art of Jerry Garcia.

The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 1, features 30 museum quality digital prints donated by The Jerry Garcia Foundation. Fans who can't make in person will be able to check out the Garcia exhibit virtually via the Neverworld Grid metaverse.

The Art of Jerry Garcia will launch on Thursday with an opening concert by the Keystone Revisited Band, led by bassist Tony Saunders, son of the late keyboardist Merl Saunders, who was a frequent Garcia collaborator.

In addition to the Garcia artwork, those attending the exhibit will be treated to a private never-before-seen collection of Grateful Dead memorabilia, including autographed album covers and posters. There will also be behind-the-scenes rock 'n' roll photos from photographer Carol Scott, ﻿featuring photos that have remained unseen for 40 years.

More info can be found at sausalitocenterforthearts.org.

