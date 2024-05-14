Fender announces limited-edition Joe Strummer Masterbuilt Telecaster

The late Clash frontman Joe Strummer has inspired a new guitar from Fender.

The new limited-edition Joe Strummer Masterbuilt Telecaster, created by Fender Custom Shop Senior Masterbuilder Paul Waller, is a recreation of Strummer's iconic 1966 Telecaster, which he used as frontman of both The Clash and The Mescaleros.

The recreation is so close to Strummer's original that it appears just as worn out, and features similar scratches and tattered stickers.

To accompany the guitar, Fender is offering up a range of Joe Strummer accessories, including a faux leopard print animal fur guitar strap and a pink vinyl wrapped three-ply hardshell wood case, with soft plush leopard print lining.

More info on the guitar, which sells for $20,000, can be found at fendercustomshop.com.

