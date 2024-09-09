Final two Pete Townshend solo albums being reissued on half-speed mastered vinyl

Pete Townshend is getting ready to drop another set of half-speed mastered vinyl reissues from his solo catalog.

The latest will be the final set in the series, and will include 1989's The Iron Man: The Musical By Pete Townshend and 1993's Psychoderelict (Music Only), marking the latter's first time on vinyl.

Both albums have been mastered on limited-edition black vinyl by noted producer and engineer Jon Astley, who's also Pete's former brother-in-law. The half-speed mastering technique produces superior quality vinyl LPs.

The Iron Man: The Musical by Pete Townshend is an adaptation of the short story by Ted Hughes. It features performances from The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, bluesman John Lee Hooker and Nina Simone, and includes two songs that feature the then-surviving original members of The Who, Pete, Roger and John Entwistle.

Psychoderelict, Townshend's last solo album, was structured like a radio play and featured dialogue, although the new half-speed master removes the dialogue from the original album.

Both albums will be released Oct. 18 and are available for preorder now.

This is the third set of solo half-speed master vinyl reissues by Townshend. In June 2023 he reissued 1977's Rough Mix and 1980's Empty Glass. In May of this year he released 1982's All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes and 1985's White City (A Novel).

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.