Gene Simmons blasted for 'Dancing with the Stars' appearance

Gene Simmons was the guest judge for Dancing with the Stars' hair metal night Tuesday, and it apparently didn't go over so well with the public.
"Shame on Gene Simmons for treating this like a beauty pageant," one person commented on social media. "Never have him on the show again. EVER. He ruined it. #gross #DWTS."
Another added, "it's only the first dance and i'm already over gene simmons being a creep."
"What was up with Gene Simmons scoring being all over the place?" another noted. "Stick with guest judges that understand the dancing process and the scoring process."
