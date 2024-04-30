George Harrison’s sitar sells for more than $66,000 at auction

The instrument, which The Beatles member used during the recording sessions for "Norwegian Wood," sold for $66,993 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions, well above the minimum bid of $25,000.
Nate D. Sanders Auctions was also auctioning off a Keith Richards custom-made guitar, which was used during the Rolling Stones' Some Girls recording sessions, tour and music video, although it apparently failed to bring in its $400,000 minimum asking price. It is still available, though, on an offer basis.
