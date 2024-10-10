Grandpa is a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia gives birth to first child

Rolling Stone frontman Mick Jagger is a grandfather again.

The rocker's daughter Georgia May Jagger announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend, skateboarder Cambryan Sedlick, welcomed son Dean Lee Jagger Sedlick on Sept. 30.

Georgia shared a collage of pictures of the family, including one with mom Jerry Hall.

"We are so in Love and happy and can't stop staring at him," she writes. "Thanks @cambryans for being so incredible through everything and taking such good care of us."

Georgia is one of Mick’s four children with Hall. He has a total of eight kids with five different women. His youngest, son Deveraux, with current girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, is 8. His daughter Karis, who he had with former girlfriend Marsha Hunt, is already a mom, as is daughter Jade, whose mother is Jagger's former wife, Bianca.

