Guess which gross thing Ozzy Osbourne does in new 'Nöthin' But a Good Time' clip

The upcoming docuseries Nöthin' But a Good Time promises to be the Uncensored Story of '80s Metal, but you may be hoping for some restrictions in a new clip from the show involving Ozzy Osbourne.

In the clip, which premiered via Entertainment Weekly, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt tells a charming tale about a particularly gross activity the Prince of Darkness would partake in while staying at hotels.

"In nice hotels, you put your shoes out, have these shined," Pearcy says. "So [Ozzy] goes hobbling down the hall, and he literally pulls his pants down and he just takes a big s*** in these shoes."

The clip also includes an animated reenactment of the alleged incident, in case you couldn't, or didn't want to, use your imagination.

In what is probably the understatement of the year, Pearcy adds, "Anyway, dude was f****** nuts."

Nöthin' But a Good Time premieres Sept. 17 on Paramount+. It also features Poison's Bret Michaels, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt and Skid Row's Dave "Snake" Sabo, as well as Slipknot's Corey Taylor and comedian Steve-O.

