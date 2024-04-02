Heart adds new dates to their Royal Flush tour

Heart is extending their time on the road. Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson have just added some more dates to their upcoming Royal Flush tour, which is their first tour together in five years.

The new dates kick off September 26 in San Francisco, with added stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, New York, San Diego and more, before wrapping December 15 at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The new shows feature Cheap Trick, Bachman Turner Overdrive featuring Randy Bachman and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening as special guests on select dates.

Presales for the new shows begin Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m.

The first leg of the Royal Flush tour, featuring special guest Cheap Trick, is set to kick off April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina. Heart will also bring the tour overseas, where they’ll be playing festivals and some headlining shows with special guest Squeeze.

In addition to their Royal Flush tour, Heart is scheduled to open three dates on the Def Leppard and Journey stadium tour this summer. A complete list of Heart dates can be found at heart-music.com.

