Jason Kelce on recording with Stevie Nicks: ‘Absolutely unreal’

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce recently teased a collaboration with Stevie Nicks for his annual Philadelphia-themed holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, and now he's opening up about the experience.

On the recent episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Travis Kelce, Travis asked Jason about the experience, and Jason called it "absolutely unreal."

“Yeah baby. The legendary Stevie Nicks came on and did a duet with me,” he said. “Which in itself, like, pretty crazy to actually be on a track with Stevie Nicks. I mean, absolutely unreal.”

He added, “[She’s] probably the most legendary female singer, especially of her generation … the fact that I'm singing with her, this legend, is pretty unreal.”

Travis, boyfriend of Taylor Swift, who is a good friend of Stevie’s, asked, “And isn’t she just the best in person too?” with Jason replying that she’s “one of the nicest people I've ever talked to."

“You could tell she loves people, she loves music, she loves the art of making music,” Jason said, noting she “brought a breath of fresh air into the recording studio."

Stevie was actually in the studio with Jason when she recorded her part, and Jason shared, “I’ll be able to cherish that memory for the rest of my lifetime.”

The third edition of A Philly Special Christmas Party will be available for preorder starting Nov. 1.

