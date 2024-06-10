Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band to celebrate his music with new tour dates

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

By Jill Lances
Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band will celebrate his musical legacy on the road this summer.

The band, which will include Mac McAnally, Scotty EmerickWill Kimbrough and others, has announced three shows in August, all dubbed Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett.

"Hard to overstate how pleased we are to announce these 3 summer dates!" they shared on social media.

The shows are set for Aug. 1 in Orange Beach, Alabama, Aug. 2 in Atlanta and Aug. 4 in Cincinnati. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. More information can be found at jimmybuffett.com.

The new shows follow the all-star Buffett tribute concert, also called Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, that was held in April at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It featured performances from Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band with Dave Grohl and more.

Buffett passed away Sept.1 after a four-year battle with a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer. He was 76.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!