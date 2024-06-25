Jimmy Page, Chris Robinson, Johnny Depp and more help celebrate Jeff Beck in London

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Johnny Depp were among the famous faces paying tribute to the late Jeff Beck Monday night in London, on what would have been Beck’s 80th birthday.

People reports that the artists, along with Beck's wife, Sandra Beck, celebrated the guitar legend at the Gibson Garage in London, with Depp performing a song with Sandra.

The show, curated by Irish singer Imelda May, also featured performances by Anika Milles, from Jeff’s live band, and Toby Lee.

In addition to celebrating Beck, the event celebrated the launch of the new Gibson Custom Jeff Beck “YardBurst” 1959 Les Paul Standard.

Beck passed away Jan. 10, 2023, from bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

