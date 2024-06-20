Joan Jett, Foghat & more set for Tennessee’s Mountain Music Festival

Courtesy of The Mountain Music Festival

By Jill Lances
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Foghat and Night Ranger are among the acts booked for The Mountain Music Festival, taking place Aug. 23-25 in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.
The three-day fest at the Gatlinburg Convention Center in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, features a lineup of over 20 artists, with Tesla, 38 Special, Quiet Riot, Great White, Slaughter, Aldo Nova and more also on the bill.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More info on tickets and the complete lineup can be found at themountainusa.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

