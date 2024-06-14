John Entwistle compilation, 'Rarities Oxhumed - Volume Two', coming in August

A new compilation of rarities from late The Who bassist John Entwistle is being released later this year.

Rarities Oxhumed - Volume Two is the follow-up to the 2022 release Rarities Oxhumed - Volume One, and features alternative takes, demos, studio tracks and live tracks from the early years of the John Entwistle Band.

Just like the original release, Volume Two has been curated by Entwistle's good friend and bandmate Steve Luongo.

“When I agreed to do two volumes of John Entwistle rarities, I knew volume two had to be even better than volume one,” Luongo shares. “It is!”

The latest installment includes a remastered version of "Endless Vacation" and an alternative mix of "Sometimes," as well as live performances of Who songs like "Real Me," "Long Live Rock" and "Had Enough," the latter of which is out now on digital services. There's also what's described as an "epic version" of The Who's "Young Man Blues."

Rarities Oxhumed - Volume Two will be released in August and is available for preorder now in a variety of CD bundles, including one that packages both volumes together.

Here is the track list for Rarities Oxhumed – Volume Two:

"Endless Vacation" (Video Mix)

"Sometimes" (Alternate Mix)

"Rebel Without A Car" (Alternate Mix)

"When The Sun Come Up" (Single Remix)

"Horror Rock" (Steve's Re-Mix)

"Tommy-Eminence" (Live)

"Young Man Blues" (Live)

"Real Me" (Live)

"Long Live Rock" (Live)

"Boris Blues-Extended Version" (Live)

"Whiskey Man" (Live)

"Had Enough" (Live)

"Heaven and Hell" (Live)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.