John Fogerty returning to Las Vegas for three shows in January

John Fogerty is heading back to Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will headline three nights at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Jan. 22, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

Fogerty previously headlined the venue back in 2022. The new shows are an extension of his Celebration tour, which he launched back in April 2023, marking his first tour since regaining the worldwide rights to the songs he wrote for Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.