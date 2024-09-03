John Lennon made comments about being shot eight years before his death

The new documentary One to One: John & Yoko reportedly features an eerie declaration from John Lennon regarding whether he felt his political activism put his safety at risk.

The film covers Lennon’s planned Free The People Tour in the early '70s, which aimed to raise money for people who were jailed but unable to afford bail. It wound up being called off.

But People reports that one scene in the film includes archival footage of the Beatles legend talking on the phone with drummer Jim Keltner about the risks of the tour. Keltner asks whether Lennon has "any paranoia" about people ahead of the tour launch.

“What people? ... You mean people trying to kill us or something like that? I’m not about to get myself shot,” Lennon replies. “It’ll cause excitement in its own way. But, er, you know, I’m still an artist, but a revolutionary artist, right?”

In another clip Lennon talks to a journalist about concerns he and wife Yoko Ono have for their safety, noting, “We started noticing people hanging outside the apartment. And I have a driver, he’s an ex-cop. But we’re getting followed by this car, all the time. So we’re all very nervous.”

Both of those comments from Lennon were made almost eight years before his death. Lennon was shot and killed in 1980 outside his New York apartment, The Dakota. He was only 40.

One to One: John & Yoko focuses on the couple's move to New York City in the '70s and culminates with their 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon's only post-Beatles full-length performances.

The film recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival and so far does not have an official release date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.