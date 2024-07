Jon Bon Jovi has paid tribute to his late mother on social media.

Carol Bongiovi passed away on Tuesday, three days shy of her 84th birthday. On Wednesday, Jon posted a clip of the video for "Story of Love," from Bon Jovi's album 2020, which features home movie footage of his mother.

"Momma We carry you with us Always," he captioned the post, along with two heart emojis.

After news of Carol's death was released, Jon said in a statement, “Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

She's survived by her husband, John Sr., three sons, daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren.

