In latest 'Queen: The Greatest' episode, Brian May reveals origin of Queen's 'most enigmatic song'

Ahead of the release of the box set focused on Queen's 1973 debut album, the band issued a 7-inch vinyl single of "The Night Comes Down." The latest episode of the band's Queen: The Greatest video series now focuses on the creation of that song.

According to a press release, the song, written by guitarist Brian May, is "perhaps the most enigmatic song in Queen's five-decade catalogue" due to its "otherworldly instrumental," "soul-baring lyric" and the fact that the band never performed it live.

May says in the video, "The song, actually, was about those moments when you’re not jolly. When you feel like you've lost it. When I look back at it, I was very young to be writing that stuff, but I did get depressed in those days."

He adds, "It was always about relationships. And I had moments when I thought, ‘I'm in a great place, I can make music. I'm with great friends ... everything's great.' And then, somehow, everything would fall apart, and then it's like the night came down in my head. So that’s what it’s about. It’s not a jolly song."

May then taught the song to singer Freddie Mercury, who he says "as always would make it his own and take it to the next level.”

May also digs up the original guitar he used to record the tune, a "very cheap" one he'd restrung with wire strings. That created a unique buzzy sound that he compares to "a sitar but warmer." May says he used the guitar "all over" the first Queen album.

The Queen I box set, out now, comprises 63 tracks with 43 brand-new mixes, as well as alternative takes, demos and rare live tracks.

