Learn to "Apple": Dave Grohl & daughter Harper do Charli XCX dance

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Sonic Youth was a big influence on Nirvana, and now Dave Grohl is following in the dancing footsteps of Kim Gordon.

After Gordon posted a video of her doing the viral "Apple" dance, inspired by a song off Charli XCX's hit album, brat, the Foo Fighters frontman has put his spin on it in a video alongside his daughter Harper.

You can watch the video now via Harper's TikTok, which is tagged #davgrogbrattttt.

Grohl's brat summer continues with Foo Fighters' U.S. stadium tour, which stretches into mid-August.

