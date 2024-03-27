Lenny Kravitz mingles with fans at first Buc-ees visit

While it is pretty common to see Lenny Kravitz onstage or on a red carpet, some lucky fans shopping at the popular convenience store Buc-ees got the surprise of their life when the rocker's tour bus made a pit stop at one of the chain's locations.

The singer, whose new album Blue Electric Light drops May 24, shared video on social media of him popping into the store where he chatted and posed for pictures with fans. The rocker, dressed in all leather, made a few purchases while there, walking out with a bag of snacks and a drink.

The video is soundtracked by his brand new single, “Human.” “First time at #Bucees... So many smiling faces and warm hearts. We are all #Human,” Kravitz writes in the caption, adding, “See you on the road!”

For those who may not know, Buc-ees is a Texas-based convenience store chain with locations throughout the Southeast. It is known for its variety of snacks and food as well as for the cleanliness of their bathrooms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.