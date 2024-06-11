Let there be clock: Luxury watchmaker unveils 50th anniversary AC/DC watches

AC/DC’s 50th anniversary is being celebrated with a new luxury watch collection.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller has just unveiled the AC/DC 50th Anniversary limited-edition collection, which, according to the description, was created to “honor the band’s global acclaim and enduring legacy.”

The collection includes 50 watches in polished stainless steel and another 50 in brushed black titanium. All feature AC/DC's 1974 logo with the words “50 Years” underneath, with red numbers that are a homage to the first AC/DC lightning bolt.

There are also guitar strings at the center inspired by Angus Young’s Gibson, with a buckle that features the AC/DC lightning bolt. The watches come with an outer box that looks like a concert flight case, with the AC/DC logo on it.

But these watches don't come cheap, with both versions costing over $10,000. They are available online, and at Franck Muller Boutiques or authorized retailers worldwide.

