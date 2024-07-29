1 in critical condition after stabbing by BOK Center, police looking for suspect (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a stabbing by the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa.

According to Tulsa Police, two men fought near 2nd and Denver around 10 a.m. Saturday. Police said one man stabbed the other and left the scene.

The victim is in critical condition, police said.

Police said they have not found the suspect yet but received surveillance video from a nearby business to gather a description.

“That showed an altercation between a white male and a black male. Basically, they passed each other on the street. Obviously, we don’t know what they said, and then they had a pretty intense fight,” said Lt. Josh Goldstein. “A white male stabbed the black male.

Police said the situation seemed random so they want residents to be aware of their surroundings.

“Maybe don’t stare at our phones all the time when we’re walking down the street. Keep your eyes up because people do weird things, as evidenced by this,” Goldstein said.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.



