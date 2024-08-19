3 Broken Arrow police officers fired, 4th retires following investigation

The Broken Arrow Police Department said three officers have been fired and a fourth has retired following an internal investigation.

The department said the investigation stemmed from violations of policies and procedures, but has not provided detailed information about the incident that occurred in late May.

Documents sent to KRMG by the Broken Arrow Police Department show a call for service to a neighborhood near New Orleans Street between Aspen Avenue and Elm Place on May 23rd. Officers were called to the area in reference to ‘Property Found.’ On May 27th, police returned to the neighborhood in reference to a 2nd Degree Burglary.

BAPD said the four officers were placed on administrative leave in June and requested an independent criminal investigation. There have been no updates on the status of that investigation.