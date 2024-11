Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 60-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in north Tulsa on Saturday.

OHP said Harold Butler and a passenger rode a motorcycle northbound on US-169 near 56th Street North, just after 7 p.m.

OHP said the motorcycle blew its’ rear tire, causing Butler to lose control.

Butler was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger was taken to the hospital in poor condition, OHP said.