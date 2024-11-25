AAA: Oklahoma has lowest gasoline prices in the nation headed into Thanksgiving

According to AAA, Oklahomans enjoy the lowest gasoline prices in the country, just in time for holiday travel.

AAA Oklahoma says as many as 640,000 Oklahomans will travel fifty miles or more for Thanksgiving.

The good news - those fuel prices are not only the lowest in the nation, they’re also down from last year.

The average in Oklahoma in November of 2023 was $2.80, compared to $2.51 currently.

A check of crude oil prices showed West Texas Intermediate below $70 late Monday afternoon, so there’s no sign of an impending price hike.

As far as traveling by vehicle, AAA says the busiest times will be during the afternoons on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then again Sunday afternoon and most of Monday.

Those flying to their destinations need to check ahead to make sure there are no delays or cancellations.

A shortage of air traffic controllers is one factor expected to lead to some delays, especially in the northeast.

