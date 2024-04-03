Alert issued for missing Skiatook teen

TULSA — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a Skiatook teen who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Police said 15-year-old Marshall Jackson was last seen around 11 p.m. on March 29, wearing black sweatpants and a hoodie.

According to police, Jackson is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Jackson was last seen at the Walmart near Admiral and Memorial with two unknown males.

If you see Jackson, or know where he is, please call 911.