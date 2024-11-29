Arvest Winterfest kicks off in Downtown Tulsa tonight

TULSA, Okla. — The 17th Annual Arvest Winterfest presented with Ascension St. John kicks off another season of holiday fun beginning Friday.

Attendance for this event has soared from 35,000 visitors in 2008 to more than 150,000 last season.

This year the annual holiday celebration will be open for 40 days, giving as many Tulsans as possible a chance to enjoy skating outside BOK Center beneath the holiday lights.

Skating begins at 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and at Noon on weekends.

You can learn more information or purchase tickets here.







