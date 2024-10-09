BAPD's Victims Advocate shares the importance of domestic violence awareness

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said they’ve responded to 53 domestic violence calls in the last month.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. FOX23 spoke with BAPD’s Victim Advocate on Tuesday about how crucial her role is in the community and how you can help someone who may be suffering.

“Most everyone you have come in contact with will have either gone through domestic violence or know(s) someone who has and that is both men and women,” said Olivia Russell, Victims Advocate with the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Russell said she was hired to help victims of crimes like domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and stalking.

“I am a navigating point for victims. I will send them to resources and help sit in with them for law enforcement interviews and do any type of advocacy in that way and educate them about the process they are going through after being in such a critical incident,” said Russell.

That can look like helping someone obtain a protective order, sexual assault nurse exams, and navigating the court system.

Russell said she is typically with the victim for a short term.

“It happens from typically a day or two after the incident occurs and then once changes are sent off, then I may speak with them about their options and who they can speak with afterwards,” explained Russell.

She said Domestic Violence Awareness Month is incredibly important to the department, but it is a year-round mission to make sure victims receive proper advocacy.

“People are experiencing these, not just in October. Some people don’t realize domestic violence is not just physical; it is financial manipulation, isolation...an array of different things,” Russell said.

Being able to educate and support people in a critical time is important.

“It is something that helps people to feel empowered to do more and help themselves to be able to get where they need to be, that is pressing charges against their abuser or getting to a safe place,” said Russell.

Russell said she works with many resources in the region in addition to domestic violence advocacy that provides food assistance and mental health services.

She also said you can show support by wearing purple this month.

For more information on BAPD’s Victims of Crime Advocate and resources for domestic violence awareness, click here.