Barnsdall's biggest employer, NuCera Solutions, closing permanently after EF4 tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — The town of Barnsdall is devastated after learning its largest employer, NuCera Solutions, will close for good after being hit by the EF4 tornado back in May.

On Tuesday, the company sent letters to employees letting them know they’ll phase out operations over the next year.

FOX23 spoke with Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley about the impact this will have on the community.

“Like another kick in the teeth, you know, it’s very frustrating and it’s disappointing. Just another setback it seems like we just keep getting those here lately. Not a good thing but it’s part of it so I guess we’re trying to find a way to overcome this as we always do,” Kelley said.

Kelley said the news that the plant closing down for good is a devastating blow to the town.

On Tuesday morning, NuCera employees received the unfortunate news that the plant was winding down operations.

The owner of the plant, Chase Corporation, released a statement explaining the reason for the closure.

“The decision to phase out operations at the NuCera Solutions plant in Barnsdall is an extremely difficult and painful one. We love this community and had always planned on being a part of it for many years. Unfortunately, the damage sustained to our facility was extensive, and restoring it to a fully operational status is not financially viable. All of our Barnsdall team-members will be paid and employed for another 60 days, and all will be offered a severance package after that 60 day window. We wish all our departing employees and the Barnsdall community the best, and we know that the character and resilience they continue to demonstrate will serve them well in the future.”

They plan to start by cutting the number of employees from 93 to 50 and then phase the rest out within a year.

FOX23 asked Kelley what happened between May and July causing the plant to close for good.

“I really don’t know because up until this morning at 9 o’clock, my understanding was I’ve been told all along were rebuilding and everything was going well. So I really don’t know what has changed, to be honest with you,” Kelley said.

Kelley said all they can do from here is try to figure out a way to overcome and just keep moving forward.

“Just another bump in the road. We’ll just have to work together and try to push through and get through this like we do everything else. That’s the way I’ve always done everything in life. You just keep pushing, you just keep working and keep going until something happens,” Kelley said.

Kelley said he has a meeting with the boss of NuCera Solutions and Chase Corporation to find out more details on what their plans are.

FOX23 also talked with a business just across the street who said the plant closing could impact their business too.

“I’m saddened by the news because we rely on that money in this town and in this community. It feeds our families and takes care of our workers. I have a job because of that, I serve those people every day. Without their income, we’re not going to be relevant,” said Jesse Stroud, a cashier at Fast Track.

Stroud works at Fast Track just across the street from the plant.

He said this closure could not only make them lose business but the rest of the town too.

“It’s going to eliminate the need for a grocery store and fast food. We don’t have any other economy here. That’s our main source of income for most families here, it feeds our families and takes care of us. Without NuCera, Barnsdall’s not going to be here. It’ll be a ghost town,” Stroud said.

All employees will continue to receive their normal pay for 60 days after the date of the announcement.

Severance will be offered to all employees after the 60-day window.

Every impacted employee will also have access free of charge to outplacement services, access to public benefits and financial coaching.

Chase Corporation said if any additional government resources or opportunities for help become available, they will let their employees know.