Blue Whale Materials Bartlesville expanding following $55 million grant

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Blue Whale Materials, a battery recycling plant in Bartlesville, plans to expand before even opening.

FOX23 reported last year the Bartlesville Development Authority and Bartlesville City Council approved plans to bring the company to the Bartlesville Industrial Park.

They want to bring in more jobs, training opportunities, and business opportunities with their expansion plan.

“It will allow us to almost triple our capacity in our plant so it’s going to create many more jobs. It’s going to create a bigger capacity to make more batteries, which is so vital to our economy and I hope to the Bartlesville community,” said Robert Kang co-founder and CEO of Blue Whale Materials.

Blue Whale Materials is a lithium-ion battery recycling company out of Washington D.C.

Kang says the flagship factory in Bartlesville will start production in the spring.

“We have the plant right now. Every day new machinery is being delivered. We are bringing that process together, we will have a ramp-up period,” said Kang.

When the plant opens, Kang says it will process 14,000 metric tons of batteries a year.

“What this deal, what it does is allow us to expand our capacity. Once we build it out, we will be able to process 50,000 metric tons of batteries a year,” said Kang.

When the plant opens, it will bring 60-75 jobs. They plan to start the hiring process soon.

Kang hopes to bring even more jobs to Bartlesville.

“We believe through this grant we will be able to create 150 more jobs for the community,” said Kang.

The company is receiving $55 million from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Part of the grant money also goes toward partnering with local technician schools to help train students.

“What Blue Whale hopes to bring to the community is benefits with jobs and training for the Bartlesville residents, but what I also want to remind everyone is that this work is important and vital,” said Kang.

Kang says it will be several years before the facility is fully operational.

