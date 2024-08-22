Broken Arrow getting new high-speed internet service option

People in Broken Arrow will soon have a new option for high-speed internet service.

Metronet, based in Evansville, Indiana, held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday in Broken Arrow, as they get ready to start a two-year, $35 million project, to build a new fiber-optic network in Broken Arrow.

The company says they’ll offer up to 5-gigabit speeds for residential customers and 10-gigabit speeds for businesses.

Metronet says they’ll be ready to offer services to some people in Broken Arrow as soon as the end of this year.

The provided a link, which you can check here, to see when services become available in your area.

They also say they’ll be looking to hire people for marketing, customer service, and service technician jobs soon too.

Job openings for the company can be found here.

They say you’ll be seeing their trucks around town doing work and say they’ll provide notice by mail and also with signs in yards if they’re going to be doing work in your area.

They say Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.





