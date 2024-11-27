City of Tulsa offering walk-in job interviews next Wednesday

If you’re looking for a job, the City of Tulsa is hiring.

In fact, next Wednesday, December 4th, the City is going to be offering walk-in job interviews.

The interviews will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Water Distribution Facility, at 5605 South Garnett Road.

To expedite the hiring process, the City recommends that you bring a high-school transcript, diploma or GED, as well as a valid driver’s license if you have one.

But they encourage people to apply even if they’re missing one of those documents.