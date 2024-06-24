Community group formed to aid tornado victims in Claremore and Rogers County

Fallen street sign in Claremore, OK There was extensive damage to the heart of Claremore after a late-night tornado over the Memorial Day weekend (Russell Mills)

CLAREMORE, Okla. — After the recent Claremore tornado, a group of strangers came together to form the Claremore and Rogers County Disaster Assistance (CRCDA) to help people in their community recover from the damages.

Currently assisting about 400 families, the group aims to support 100 more but urgently needs donations from anyone, especially from private donors and businesses, to continue their efforts.

The need is rising daily with new households applying.

Kacey Alchammet, a CRCDA administrator who lost her apartment in the tornado, shared her experiences.

“We want to help people. You didn’t ask for a tornado to hit you, and you don’t know what to do afterward. We would like the opportunity to help get back together,” Alchammet said.

As a single mother facing the devastation of starting over, Alchammet emphasized the need for funds.

“I really want to do my part in getting those funds so that I can help other people receive the blessings we are giving out. It came to me as a God thing,” Alchammet said.

Alchammet said the best thing she can do is be there for those who are also victims.

“You’re left with no way to turn. That’s part of the citizens group. We want to be there.”

CRCDA aims to provide roofs and remove trees for those affected, offering hope and support to the community.

To donate to the CRCDA to help provide relief, click here.