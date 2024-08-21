Director of Oklahoma Department of Human Services leaving position

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The director of Oklahoma Human Services, Dr. Deborah Shropshire, is leaving.

The move comes just a few days after a couple of state lawmakers asked for an overhaul of the department.

One of those state lawmakers, State Sen. Dana Prieto of East Tulsa (R), criticized the Department of Human Services loud and clear at a news conference on Friday.

“In reality, DHS needs to be burned to the ground and built back up and start over,” Prieto said.

Tulsa Private Investigator Eric Cullen feels the same.

“We are here to demand a complete shake-up of DHS from top to bottom,” Cullen said.

He said he’s worked with many families who’ve been the victims of overreach by DHS unfairly taking their kids away.

One of his active cases involves the Woolley family of Broken Arrow.

FOX23 has told you they’ve been fighting for more than six years to get their grandson back after he was taken away during a criminal investigation.

They allege corruption within DHS kept them from getting the boy back even after all charges were dropped.

Four days after the Woolleys, a couple of lawmakers and the private investigator held that news conference, there are changes at DHS.

In an emailed news release, the department announced Shropshire is leaving.

She joined the department in 2014 and has served in many leadership roles including director since January 2023.

The email includes the following statement from Shropshire.

“I have spent the entirety of my career in service to Oklahomans, and it has been the greatest joy of my life to walk alongside our incredible team at Oklahoma Human Services as we strive today to improve our state’s tomorrows. Whether in Child Welfare, where I first found my love for this agency, its employees and clients, or in services that support those facing poverty, our work has been about building bridges of hope. I will continue to stand by the agency and offer support to its next leader to ensure a seamless transition as the agency continues to focus its work on our mission to promote the safety, independence and wellbeing of Oklahomans.”

When FOX23 asked if Shropshire resigned or was terminated, a department spokesperson said they could not provide additional comments.