Early morning storms cause damage, power outages around Tulsa

Traffic signal damaged in morning storms The traffic signal at 46th and Memorial was damaged when severe thunderstorms rolled through Tulsa on June 26th, 2024. (City of Tulsa)

By Skyler Cooper

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Tulsa area early Wednesday causing minor damage in some areas.

Tree limbs were left blocking roadways and power lines fell leaving thousands without power.

The City of Tulsa said the storms caused a traffic signal to topple over at 46th and Memorial.

Several municipalities reported power outages from Jenks and Glenpool to Wagoner, Pryor and Collinsville.

Tulsa Community College’s West Campus switched to remote classes for the day due to a power outage.

You can check the power outage status with PSO here and OG&E here. If you’re not a PSO or OG&E customer, check with your local provider.

After the storms cleared, dangerously high temperatures began to return.

As a result, the City of Tulsa opened cooling centers at the following locations:

(Open Wednesday only until 8pm)

  • Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave.
  • Owen Park Community Center, 560 N. Maybelle Ave.
  • Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Rd.
  • Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl.

Click here for additional cooling stations

