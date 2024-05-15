FEMA provides contacts for storm victims who need to replace lost documents

If you or someone you know lost important documents as the result of the recent severe weather in Oklahoma, below is a list of contacts to help replace those items.
You may need some of those documents to apply for FEMA assistance.
FEMA said once you replace the documents, send copies to FEMA by uploading them to your account at DisasterAssistance.gov, mailing them to P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD, 20782-8055 or faxing them to 800-827-8112.
You could also go to a Disaster Recovery Center if one is available in your area.
- Proof of address/residency: Contact your local utility company to obtain a recent bill.
- Birth certificates: Contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health at Birth and Death Certificates (oklahoma.gov). For out-ot-state births, visit Where to Write for Vital Records (cdc.gov).
- Copies of insurance policies: Contact your insurance agent or company.
- State tax records: Visit the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s website at Help Center (oklahoma.gov).
- Federal tax records: Call the Internal Revenue Service at 800-829-1040, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, or log onto irs.gov.
- Driver Licenses and State ID Card: Visit Renew & Replace License & ID (oklahoma.gov).
- Social Security cards: Visit Social Security Number and Card | SSA, or call the U.S. Social Security office at 800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time. For TTY users, the number is 800-325-0778.
- Medicare cards: Log into your Medicare account at Medicare.gov - Create an account to print or order an official copy of your Medicare card. You can also call 1-800-633-4227 (TTY users, call 1-877-486-2048) to order a replacement card to be sent in the mail.
- Military records: Visit the National Archives’ website at archives.gov/veterans.
- Green Cards: Visit: Replace Your Green Card | USCIS.
- Real estate and property records (mortgage documents, deeds, etc.): Contact a real estate agent, escrow agent, your mortgage company or your County Assessor’s office.
- Medical and prescription records: Contact your doctor, clinic or pharmacy; medical and prescription records are tracked electronically.
- Family records: The National Archives (archives.gov) has detailed technical information on how to salvage damaged records and other information of interest to disaster survivors.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776.