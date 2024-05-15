Firefighters called to double water rescue at water treatment plant

The Tulsa Fire Department was called to the reservoir near the water treatment plant at 31st and County Line Road for reports of two individuals in the water.

Firefighters believe two fishermen somehow ended up in the water and they couldn’t swim.

A bystander was able to assist one of the men out of the water, but the other man went under the water and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters launched a rescue boat and quickly located the second man and tried to resuscitate him.

The man was taken to Saint Francis by EMSA paramedics. There’s no word on his condition.



