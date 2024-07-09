Former United States Senator Jim Inhofe dead at 89

Former United States Senator Jim Inhofe has passed away at the age of 89.

Over the course of his political career, Inhofe served in the Oklahoma State Senate, as the Mayor of Tulsa, in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Several Oklahoma elected officials released statements on Inhofe’s passing.

U.S. Senator James Lankford

“Cindy and I are deeply saddened about the loss of Oklahoma’s favorite son, Senator Jim Inhofe. We grieve along with our state and nation the loss of a true patriot for our American values and way of life. Jim was an institution in the Senate. He kept his relationship with Jesus, his family, and all Oklahomans as his priority. His passion for our military, aviation, energy, infrastructure, Africa, and our personal freedom was vital for our state and our nation. He was a true legend and a force to be reckoned with. Cindy and I pray along with his wife, Kay, their children, grandchildren, friends, and fellow Oklahomans for peace and comfort as they walk through this difficult season.” -Senator James Lankford

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin

It’s fitting that Senator Jim Inhofe’s middle name was Mountain -- because that’s exactly what he was, not just for our state, but for the nation. Senator Inhofe’s tenacity and enduring love for Oklahoma made him a titan in the Senate. He was a tireless advocate, and a wonderful friend, father, husband, and grandfather. While I will never be able to fill his shoes, Jim’s spirit, passion, and love of country will continue to inspire me each and every day. Our prayers are with Kay, his former staff, and the entire Inhofe family. -Senator Markwayne Mullin

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern

“Senator Jim Inhofe was a dear friend and mentor, a titan in Oklahoma, and a highly effective leader in DC,” said Rep. Hern. “Tammy and I are keeping Kay and the rest of the Inhofe family in our prayers. Jim spent his life in service to his country, both in uniform and in the halls of Congress. He will always be remembered as a fighter, especially for our military service members. Jim’s legacy of service, leadership, and faith reflect the Oklahoma Standard and the pride he held in his work. Along with the family, friends, and many Oklahomans who knew and loved him, I mourn the loss of a great man.” -Representative Kevin Hern

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

“Sarah and I are saddened by the news of the passing of Senator Inhofe and our hearts go out to Kay, their children and grandchildren. Jim was a generational Oklahoman who relentlessly championed our veterans, never wavered in protecting our values, and a firm believer in the American Dream. Jim will be remembered as a true statesman and public servant— and a fighter for Oklahoma. In honor of his memory and service, I’m ordering all flags on state property to be flown at half-staff until tomorrow evening.” -Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum

“While his tenure as the longest-serving United States Senator in Oklahoma history reserves his rightful place in the record books, Jim Inhofe was also one of Tulsa’s most accomplished mayors. He created the first city sales tax for capital improvements - the Third Penny - which has funded billions in street and infrastructure enhancements over the last half century. He modernized our trash system, established our 9-1-1 call system, and created our Sister Cities program that went on to build cultural ties between our city and nearly every continent around the world. My thoughts today are with Kay and the entire extended Inhofe family.” - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum



