Fraud costing Oklahoma senior citizens millions of dollars

'Grandparent scam': 3 plead guilty to defrauding seniors of $350K In this 2019 photo illustration, a senior citizen holds a phone. Three men have pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges after federal prosecutors accused them of scamming senior citizens out of $350,000. (Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)

By Glenn Schroeder

New research reveals Oklahoma seniors have lost over $19 million to fraud.

The cybersecurity experts at VPNPro examined 2022 data from the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission, to see how many victims of fraud were 60 and older, as a proportion of each state’s elderly population.

Oklahoma had a total of 790 elderly fraud victims, averaging 87.3 victims per 100,000 elderly residents.

The average elderly victim in Oklahoma lost more than $24,000.

Regarding contact methods, those aged 60 and over are more likely to lose money online than any other contact method.

And the most popular payment method for elderly victims is bank payment or transfer.


