Gov. Stitt calls special session for OSU Board of Regents appointment

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed former Oklahoma State University Athletic Director Mike Holder to the university’s Board of Regents.

The governor has also called the state Senate into special session asking them to confirm Holder’s appointment.

“I’m thrilled that Mike Holder, a golf legend in Oklahoma and an integral part of OSU’s athletic legacy, is willing to serve his state and his alma mater on the Board of Regents,” Governor Kevin Stitt said. “He was one of the driving forces behind the construction of Boone Pickens Stadium and has already left a lasting mark on the OSU campus. He will bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to this board. I look forward to the Senate promptly confirming him in special session.”

It comes after the Senate rejected Stitt’s previous appointee, Susan Bergen, last month.

“It’s too bad the Senate wouldn’t confirm Susan Bergen to the OSU Board of Regents. She’s a successful businesswoman, a philanthropist, and a leader in the Oklahoma agricultural community. She would have been a great addition to the board.” Stitt added.

Holder led OSU’s golf program for more than 30 years and held various positions within the university during his tenure. He retired in 2021.

The special session is set to begin Wednesday, June 12th.



