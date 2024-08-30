Jimenez guilty of beating wife to death and throwing her into Bird Creek

Michael Jimenez has been arrested for 1st Degree Murder.

TULSA. Okla. — The body of Erica Evans-Jimenez was pulled from Bird Creek in 2022.

Initially, first responders believed Erica jumped into Bird Creek and hit her head.

It was later determined by the Medical Examiner, Erica had severe injuries consistent with domestic assault.

Detectives say her husband Michael Jimenez beat her to death before throwing her into Bird Creek.

Jimenez previously spent three years in prison for domestic assault.

Jimenez chose to have a non-jury trial and let the judge decide his fate.

After four days of testimony, the judge found Jimenez guilty of first-degree murder.

Jimenez is set for sentencing in October.

