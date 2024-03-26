Korn announce North American Tour With Gojira, Spiritbox coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Nu-metal band Korn announced the dates for an extensive 25-city North American fall tour on Tuesday featuring support from Gojira and Spiritbox. The reveal of the dates came after the “Freak on a Leash” band announced a 30th-anniversary slate at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 5; that show is already sold out.

The coast-to-coast Live Nation-promoted tour will kick off on Sept. 12 in Tampa at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, followed by shows in Charlotte, Newark, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Kansas City, Houston, Tulsa, and Omaha before winding down on Oct. 27 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Korn released their 14th studio album, Requiem, in 2022, which opened at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

They will be in Tulsa at the BOK Center on October 23rd. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. here.