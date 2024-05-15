KRMG In Depth: Violence, resignations, terminations - a rough week for the Department of Corrections

TULSA — Depending on where one gets one’s information, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is either steadily improving its facilities and upgrading its staff, or its descending into a crisis marked by increasing violence, sexual crimes behind bars, and widespread availability of contraband.

Oklahoma Rep. J. J. Humphrey chairs the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee.

He tells KRMG the agency has simply stopped responding to his inquiries, and will not give him any information about incidents which have occurred, including recently, deadly violence at the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, the arrest of a deputy warden at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, and the resignation of the warden at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center.

Kay Thompson is Public Relations Chief for the Department of Corrections.

She tells KRMG that Rep. Humphrey often misrepresents the actual situation, and while he says the DOC wants to cover up its issues, she insists they are being as open as they can without compromising security.

KRMG recently spoke with both parties, you can hear our in-depth reports below.

