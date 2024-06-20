Local alpaca ranch raising money for Alzheimer's research

TULSA, Okla. — June is Alzheimer’s awareness month and people are doing their part to spread awareness. On Saturday, Fleecy Friends Alpacas is holding an Alzheimer’s walk to raise money for research.

“We’ll have alpacas out until it gets too warm to walk em, so you can walk the course with an alpaca,” said Derek Smooth, co-owner of Fleecy Friends Alpacas.

Smith says while the walk is fun, it has a deeper meaning for his family.

“We have family members that have passed from Alzheimer’s so it’s something we can give back to research and raise money for the cure,” said Smith.

Smith says he lost his sister-in-law to Alzheimer’s in April and his mother to Alzheimer’s 10 years ago.

“It really just makes you think about this disease can touch anybody, anywhere, anytime and when you have multiple family members from different bloodlines, it really just lets you know that research needs to be advanced,” said Smith.

This walk is their way to honor those family members.

At 7:30 Saturday morning, they’re inviting everyone to come to the farm and join them and their animals in raising money for Alzheimer’s research in Boynton.

“We are walking to support these people. We’ll have different colored flowers out and you can sign your family members’ name on them,” said Smith.

Danielle Morrison with the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma says there are currently 70,500 people living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia in Oklahoma.

“The impact to family members is very heavy. We have some caregivers that quit their jobs. They have to find ways to reach out for resources so if you know someone, please take the time to reach out and say ‘hey how can I help you’,” said Morrison.

Morrison says the organization provides support for the patients and families while searching for a cure.

“We are doing research. We have medications that are FDA approved but they’re to prolong the disease, to give patients and caregivers and families a little more time but we have yet to find the cure and we’re striving to find the cure,” said Morrison.

Morrison says walks like these show just how much the community cares about fighting Alzheimer’s.

They have just over 100 people signed up right now and want 300 by Saturday.

