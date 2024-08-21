Machete-wielding shoplifter arrested near Home Depot, Tulsa Police say

Tulsa Police say they arrested a man who took a machete and an energy drink from a Home Depot in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon and then took a swing with the machete at an employee who confronted him.

Police say they were called to the scene near 9th and Elgin around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

They say they caught up with the suspect, Mark Goodman, at a nearby liquor store, where they say he was still carrying the machete and refusing to follow commands from police.

They say an officer shot Goodman with a taser, but it had no effect.

They say then directed a K9 unit toward Goodman, and the dog was able to control Goodman so that officers could take him into custody without further incident.

Goodman is now in the Tulsa County Jail, facing a multitude of charges, including Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Threatening a Violent Act, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Larceny from a Retailer, among others.

Jail records indicate Goodman is homeless.

