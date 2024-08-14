Man taken to hospital after shooting at north Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa Police Department

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Tulsa Police received a shooting call from the Towne Square Apartments near Apache and Trenton.

Officers say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for surgery. Their current condition is unknown, but police say they are expected to survive.

Police say they are still working to find a suspect and do not have a description other than they believe the shooter was dressed completely in black.




